Snow, Ice, and Farming: How a DeWitt farm preps for the upcoming season

With snow on the ground, it's easy to think that local farms might come to a stop, but it's actually quite the opposite.

Corn season has stopped, but the work has not. Local farmer Robert Reese says that now is the time to get back on track.

"There is no time for downtime," said Reese.

A big part of the farm's off-season is maintenance and upkeep on all machinery to ensure a good start to the season.

"Anything that looks like it might fail needs to be fixed, anything that is broken needs to be fixed, and just making sure that everything is ready to run like a top and ready to go," said, Reese.

With snow and ice also making its way through Michigan, planting has to wait. But with corn from the previous season stored, the farm is still as busy as ever.

"There are about 17 to 18 truckloads behind me in this barn," said, Reese.

Reese says that 2 to 3 truckloads are sold every day and are sent to places like ethanol plants, which grind the corn into flour and ferment it to create ethanol. While that process keeps them busy during the winter months, Reese says they always keep an eye on the fields for the upcoming season.

"A lot of different fields, different crops, so just be ready to go when it's time," said, Reese.

