SLICE OF SUPPORT: DeWitt Band raises money for next season with apple pies

Every year, the Dewitt marching band puts down their instruments and picks up pies. Not only to help fund their next marching band season, but to also help make a difference for the holidays.

One of the bands most popular fundraisers takes them off the field and into the schools cafeteria.

"It is our biggest fundraiser that we do every year. we are making 3200 pies today," said Jennifer Partlan, a band booster volunteer.

That 3200 total was reached from the students and volunteers selling to the public. Now, those pies are made in the span of 6 to 7 hours with the help of the students and volunteers.

While the task of making 3200 pies seems stressful, Dewitt senior Cooper Mellor says it brings a chance to relax.

"Normally in band practice it's a lot of butting heads and working towards common goals, but this we get to relax and have fun and do what we want to do," said Mellor.

While many of the pies sold will be taken right back to the dinner table, the band also uses this fundraiser as a unique way to give back to the community.

"They can also buy a pie that will be donated to the local food pantries. so we help redeemers food pantry and also basic needs food pantry in St. johns," said Partlan.

The rest of the money goes back into the program to help with any upcoming financial needs for the next season of marching band.

