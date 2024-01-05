Silver sneaker award winner shares her secrets to active life

78-year-old Sally Miller makes each day a special one by keeping track of how many steps shes taken

Sally does this to keep her brain and body active

After winning the Richard L. Swanson Silver Sneaker award in 2018, she has made it her mission to help others maintain a healthy lifestyle

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

As we dive headfirst into the new year, resolutions are in full swing, though not always a breeze to maintain.

But, a dedicated member here at Snap Fitness in St. Johns, has successfully upheld her New Year's resolution for over 40 years.

"I've logged 8,344... 10,570 steps..."

These are the steps that 78-year-old Sally Miller has diligently recorded almost every day of 2023—a practice she initiated over four decades ago during her tenure at Blue Cross.

"A couple of girls would walk with me, and sometimes one didn't, and one did. So it was just a way for us to get a fresh start on the day." said Miller.

Even after retiring, Sally maintained this daily routine. Her commitment caught the attention of her son, Robb, who nominated her for the National Silver Sneaker Award—an accolade recognizing individuals promoting an active lifestyle and encouraging others to live longer.

"The award says to select somebody in your gym who deserves this recognition. So, I thought, 'Alright, the person who is the pied piper of us is my mom.'" said St. John Snap Fitness Owner, Robb Miller.

Robb attributes his mother's outlook on life as a major factor in the gym's success.

"In the gym... they run the show. It's like they're the mayor and the president. I don't know how it works, but every time they enter my facility, it's their facility." said Robb.

Sally received the honor in 2018 and continues to share her passion for staying active today.

And for those struggling to take that first step out of the door or into the gym...

"Just do it. It's all these little things that you may think you've lost as an adult. You can still be a little kid. You can still laugh, you can still pick up a corn cob out of the ditch and feed the birds when you get home." said Sally.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook