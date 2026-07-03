Shops along U.S. 127 in St. Johns cash in on Fourth of July travel rush

Businesses along U.S. 127 in St. Johns are reporting some of their busiest days of the year as holiday travelers head north for the Fourth of July weekend.

Businesses along U.S. 127 in St. Johns say Fourth of July weekend is one of their busiest of the year

Bellingar Specialty Meats owner says the shop is 2-3 times busier than normal, with brats among the most popular items

Phillips Orchard and Cider Mill says holiday weekends bring an extra boost on top of the usual weekend traffic increase

WATCH: Fourth of July travelers boost U.S. 127 businesses

Fourth of July travelers boost U.S. 127 businesses

The highway saw heavy traffic Thursday as drivers made their way out for the holiday. For shops located just off the route, the surge in passing vehicles has translated directly to increased sales.

At Bellingar Specialty Meats, owner Josiah Heikoop said the holiday rush is significant.

"Right now, we're at least twice as busy. Maybe three times," Heikoop said.

He said the holiday crowd has a clear preference when it comes to what they're buying.

"So we're seeing a lot of people, a lot of brats. Brats are very popular," Heikoop said.

A few miles north on U.S. 127, Phillips Orchard and Cider Mill is also seeing increased traffic, even during the height of summer.

"Weekends are always busier than during the week with people traveling, but there's even an extra boost when we have these holiday weekends," said Brian Phillips, co-president of Phillips Orchard and Cider Mill.

Both businesses said their location along the highway is an advantage, and that they make a point to stay open when travelers are on the road.

"We're always happy to have more business, so we enjoy being open on these holiday weekends," Phillips said.

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