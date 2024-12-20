Shopping local for the holidays is helping all in St. Johns

Small businesses like Kymora Candles in St. Johns play a crucial role in supporting the local economy and community, especially during the holiday season.

Investing in local businesses helps drive revenue for city services, benefiting the entire community, according to City Manager Chad Gamble.

Watch the video above to see owner Lindsay Wood share how small businesses, like hers, provide a fulfilling but challenging experience.

Christmas time is here, and so is the opportunity to shop local! I'm your neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, showing you the impact that effort is having on small businesses.

Many neighbors have completed their holiday shopping, but there are also many who are still looking for last-minute gifts, providing the perfect time to shop at small businesses.

"In this advent of all of these big-box stores, a lot of the time, people forget about the heart and soul of communities," said City Manager of St. Johns, Chad Gamble.

Stores like Kymora Candles in St. Johns are just one of many playing a part in that.

"When you shop local, not only are you impacting the owner of that store, but also local employees. All the makers in the store are local, so you are really impacting the Michigan economy, and that is so important," said Owner, Lindsay Wood."

Wood started her business in 2010, then thought she would hit a roadblock.

"I opened this shop two days before COVID hit, but we opened up and have been going strong ever since," said Wood.

A store that has made a lasting impact on the community, and a local shopping experience, Gamble says, helps everyone thrive.

"If you invest in that business, that business thrives. There’s more money that comes into the city through the form of taxes. Those taxes can be used to better maintain and expand city services, making the city more attractive, which in turn brings more people to their business," said Gamble.

Wood told me the Christmas season brings in more than three times the normal sales, and aside from being a mother of three, it’s the hardest but most fulfilling job she’s ever done.

"Small business is hard, but it’s a lot of work. It’s a lot of blood, sweat, and tears. But just like having kids, it’s equally fulfilling. It’s just so fulfilling; I love it," said Wood.

Kymora Candles and other businesses in St. Johns have their doors open for last-minute shopping and encourage everyone to support local businesses.

"We’d love to have you!" said Wood.

