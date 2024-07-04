SET SAIL SAFELY: Essential DNR Rules to remember for July 4th on the water

The holiday weekend is just moments away. That is why the Michigan DNR is reminding neighbors of rules when out on the water.

Cpl. Jill Miller says that life jackets without rips or tears on board are a must when on the water.

Video shows locals excited for the holiday, and rules and laws to keep them safe.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, here in DeWitt. The 4th of July gets many neighbors off wheels and into the water. I'm learning the best ways to make sure your holiday doesn't go overboard.

A holiday for food, fireworks, and fresh water...

Brothers Parker and Ben are taking advantage of the extended weekend doing what they love...

"Once you catch a fish, you always want to keep going back and catch more fish," said Parker Roberts.

While the Roberts family enjoys their time on the water, local officials remind neighbors that it's important to remember that safety is key to making the holiday enjoyable. That's why the DNR has specific rules and guidelines, including a float plan.

"Let somebody know where you're going, who you're going with, and when you will be returning... just in case there is an accident, somebody can be there with some information to help out," said Michigan Conservation Officer Cpl. Jill Miller.

Miller also notes that you must have life jackets on board, but carrying items like cell phones, flares, and marine radios can also be life-saving. It's also mandatory to have a sober driver to ensure everyone's safety on the water.

"It is Operation Dry Water this weekend... which is a national law enforcement campaign to promote safe and sober boating. So we will have extra patrol units out there," said Miller.

Miller says these rules aren't meant to ruin the fun but to make the holiday safer and more enjoyable for everyone—rules that the brothers follow when they are out on the family boat.

"We have a compartment in our boat where we have a ton of life jackets... we also have some safety stuff like an air horn in case the engine messes up or something like that," said Parker Roberts.

