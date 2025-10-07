Sentencing date delayed for woman accused in fatal Clinton County drunk driving crash due to attorney concerns

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. — A woman accused in a fatal drunk driving crash in Clinton County will keep her current attorney as she awaits sentencing next week.



Ashley Monroe pleaded no contest in August to nine counts related to a fatal drunk driving incident.

Two people were killed and more than a dozen injured in the May 2024 crash on South Wacousta Road.

Monroe's sentencing is now scheduled for October 15 after Tuesday's hearing.

I was at the Clinton County Courthouse Tuesday where Ashley Monroe appeared for what was originally scheduled as her sentencing hearing. The proceeding instead became a motion hearing after Monroe requested to change her legal counsel.

During Tuesday's hearing, the judge informed the court that Monroe no longer wished to make the change in representation and will stay with Edward Zeineh as her attorney.

A firm sentencing date was set for October 15.

