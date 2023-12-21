See why the Huntoon Christmas light display is the talk of the town

For 44 years, Jill and Harry Huntoon have been putting on their Christmas light show

Neighbors from around town caught word of their 63,000 light display and make it part of their holiday tradition

The Huntoons continue to light their displays and spread holiday cheer every year

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"We'll call back and forth and he'd say 'I'm seeing a lot of cars coming from the north,' and I said 'Yeah, and I'm looking at the ones coming from the south!'"

The first time Jill Huntoon and her husband Harry lit up the Elsie sky, it quickly become the talk of the town.

And it's not just any old light display. It's one that has taken lots of time to perfect.

"Well, it started when I made a gingerbread house, and then a gingerbread man and a gingerbread woman and that was it. And then it progressed from there to 63,000 lights,'" said Jill Huntoon.

For 44 years, those hand-painted displays, and lights have not only helped to light up the Huntoon's property, but they also light up the spirits of those that visit. Their neighbor John Roberts says that without the display, the town wouldn't feel like home.

"It would leave a hole. You look down here and it would be dark. Know that the joy that you have for yourself and seeing this brings them as much or more joy seeing you coming out," said Roberts.

Every year that the display goes up, Jill says that the theme changes. And setting up the display doesn't take an army.

The lights will be on display until December 26th, and Jill and Harry plan to keep lighting up the neighborhood year after year.

