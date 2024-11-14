See what the next steps are in the DeWitt Marching Band's season

The band recently took 2nd place at the state competition and is now preparing for the Bands of America Grand National Championships in Indianapolis, marking their second trip to the event.

Seniors like Sydney Peterson and Reid Rusthoven highlighted the sense of community in the band, while parents like Angelina Barnes expressed immense pride in the students' dedication and growth throughout the program.

To see how the DeWitt Marching Band prepares for their big performance at Lucas Oil Stadium, watch the video above. (The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Preparations to play on the biggest stage… I'm your DeWitt neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, showing you where the DeWitt Marching Band is headed next in their journey.

It's a home for music... and a family for students like Sydney Peterson and Reid Rusthoven.

"It's such a good experience to be able to do this, and to be able to find our people," said Peterson.

"I always like to say that band is the most family-oriented community in all of high school," said Rusthoven.

On November 2nd, the band took 2nd place at the state competition. Although they didn’t secure a first-place win this year, they are already aiming for another goal.

"On Thursday and Friday, bands from all over the nation compete in prelims..." said Rusthoven.

Reid and Sydney both told me the band is headed out for the Bands of America Grand National Championships in Indianapolis—marking DeWitt’s second time making the championship trek.

"We didn’t make it into the semis last time, so we’re just hoping to make it that extra mile, get into the semis, and see where we go from there," said Peterson.

I was told more than 100 bands will be competing. The top 30 will move on to the semifinals. But as the students rehearse, parents like Angelina Barnes can only express how proud they are of all the band’s accomplishments.

"It's my favorite thing in the whole world. I watch them because they are the most dedicated, committed group of students that I've had the pleasure and honor of watching," said Barnes.

Barnes told me her son and DeWitt's Drumset player, Noah, has also found a home within the band and can't be more thankful for the four years spent with the program.

"I've watched him come from someone who was incredibly shy to now a responsible, dedicated, almost adult," said Barnes.

DeWitt is scheduled to perform in the preliminaries Thursday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium.

