See the new additions to the Huntoon Elsie Christmas light display

Harry and Jill Huntoon have spent 47 years transforming their home into a Christmas light display that has become a beloved tradition in their neighborhood.

The couple's display features over 65,000 lights and 100+ handmade cutouts set up each year by just the two of them.

Watch the full video to see the Huntoons' incredible holiday setup.



(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

One couple is bringing their Christmas lights from indoors to outdoors... I'm your neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, showing you how one couple here in Elsie is making sure all can enjoy the Christmas spirit.

"It's like, wow! I love Christmas lights. So I guess that shows why I do it," said Jill Huntoon.

Spending 47 years on a hobby is a long time, but for the Huntoons, Christmas lights soon became more than just a tradition — they became a way of life.

"It's just worth hearing people say something," said Harry Huntoon.

Harry and Jill said they started with just a few lights and a couple of cutouts many years ago... but since then, they've expanded.

"There are over a hundred cutouts, there's 65,000-plus lights, there's 60 floodlights going, and 12 timers," said Harry.

The Huntoons also shared that Jill makes every cutout by hand. And on top of all that, only two people set up the display—Jill and Harry, every year, every Christmas. With no regrets.

"It's peaceful and enjoyable knowing that so many people enjoy it. Even though it's a lot of work, it's worth it," said Jill.

The Huntoons told me last year they saw over 700 neighbors visit their display. And this year, they encourage anyone who hasn't seen it to come out.

"We're hoping that those people tell at least 10 other people, and then there will be 10 more people that can enjoy it," said Jill.



The Huntoons' display will be up until December 28th, giving you and your family a chance to see the lights and embrace the Christmas spirit. If you're looking to see the display, you can take a trip to 8550 North St. Clair Rd, Elsie.

