See how one DeWitt Ox Roast change is helping businesses thrive during the event

This year, the DeWitt Ox Roast has some major changes coming its way.

One of those is the 'Street Social' which is allowing neighbors to carry their drinks inside of wider parameters this year.

Video shows how businesses are benefiting from the change.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Changes to the Ox Roast could be providing bigger benefits to businesses. I'm your neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, here in DeWitt, learning how one business is benefiting from a new social district.

Posters are up, and so is the spirit... with the 2024 Ox Roast closing in. This year, with a big addition.

"I think a lot of the small business owners, as well as myself, are looking forward to those barriers being down," said Nicolette Skerratt, Owner of Twisted Craft Cocktails in Downtown DeWitt.

Last year, event-goers experienced a fenced-in venue for alcohol consumption. This year, those walls have expanded, allowing attendees to carry their alcohol in a 4-block area between Main and Bridge Street.

"Those customers can freely walk around within all of our businesses, and like I said, get that exposure from customers who wouldn't normally be from our area," said Skerratt.

Skerrat says the street social will create more space for both individuals and businesses. It's something she is both excited and nervous about.

"With no data, because this is new, all the business owners are trying to think outside the box, plan for everything, and we're just hoping it will be a great turnout for the community," said Skerratt

Now that those alcohol barriers have been expanded for 2024, City of DeWitt Police Chief Bruce Ferguson says this will increase foot traffic, something drivers need to be mindful of.

"We just remind folks to slow down, pay attention to pedestrians. We'll get you there; you won't miss anything. So just slow down a little bit," said Ferguson.

The Ox Roast starts Friday at 4 p.m. and runs through the weekend.

