See how Artificial Intelligence is playing a part in back to school for St. Johns

ChatGPT was introduced for the very first time in 2022. Allowing users to quickly obtain random facts and even write full essays.

Now, this technology is being used in schools to help students learn alongside of what is being taught by instructors.

Video shows St. Johns staff members talking about AI in the classroom while sharing both the positive and negatives.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

School is back in session, and I’m Russell Shellberg, your neighborhood reporter, here at St. Johns High School. Learning how AI is influencing the classroom in both positive and negative ways.

Artificial intelligence has made significant strides in recent years, with platforms like ChatGPT leading the way.

"We’re in the early stages of learning how to most effectively use this tool, especially given its growing role in student learning," said Superintendent Anthony Berthiaume.

ChatGPT entered the digital space in 2022, taking on tasks like writing full essays and answering user prompts.

Now, educators like Dave Stukey are discovering positive ways to integrate this tool into their teaching.

"We can simply place a prompt on the screen or just verbally give it and say, ‘Okay, type this in, let’s see what you get.’ Because when we provide a prompt on something they’ve never encountered before, it gives them a foundation to build upon," said Stukey.

However, Stukey emphasizes that the key to using AI in the classroom is bridging the gap between what the AI generates and what students are genuinely learning and retaining.

"Unless, as we say, fact-check it—‘Okay, it gave us the proper facts, but do you understand what that information means? Is it factual? Is it true? Does it align with what we’re trying to teach our students or the broader audience we’re educating?’" said Stukey.

Superintendent Berthiaume highlights that the incorporation of AI comes at a time when technology continues to advance rapidly.

"AI is not going away, we understand that. But we can teach our students how to use that tool in the most efficient way while ensuring they are forming their own thoughts and truly learning," said Berthiaume.

Berthiaume acknowledges that introducing AI in classrooms is a process of trial and error, but the district is committed to providing top-notch education for their students.

