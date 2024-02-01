See how a student run food pantry at St. Johns High School benefits all

In 2018, a food pantry was created at St. Johns High School to help students struggling with hunger

Six years later, students still stock the shelves and contribute to the life-changing pantry

The pantry allows for anonymous requests for food, which allows individuals to get items dropped off at their locker

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm Your Neighborhood Reporter Russell Shellberg. Here at what seems to be a food pantry—well, it is, and it's in St. Johns High School, where it's run by students that help other students live happier and easier lives.

"It's not just a high school thing; it's a life thing," said Senior, Natalie Bounds.

That "life thing" is helping others. Natalie and many other student volunteers in the Youth Action Committee use part of their time at St. Johns High School to run a food pantry.

The pantry was founded in 2018, offering food, drinks, hygiene products, footwear, and more. For over five years, the pantry still carries the same message to this day. No one is alone.

"It's just really special because it shows people that no matter how your life is at home, you always have a place at school, and someone is always there to help you, no matter what," said Ella Koenigsknecht, a Senior at St. Johns.

Committee adviser Kari Simon Pieters says that the help they give is crucial.

"Within a given classroom, there are seven students that are living paycheck to paycheck or even below the poverty line," said Pieters.

That's what makes this pantry essential, and students in need are taking advantage of it.

"It's just really beautiful to know that we are making a difference, and we are helping people who are less fortunate. No matter your home life, this is a safe place where you can get resources and be helped out," said Sophomore Irene Branch.

Not only can students receive help, but they can do it from their laptops anonymously. By selecting items they need in a forum, the items are then dropped off at their locker. With the pantry being only one of a few, members of the club say that if you want to do the same, follow your heart.

"If you have a passion for helping others and making life just a little bit easier for people, follow that passion," said Senior Ella Schafer

