Santa's helpers from St. Johns bring kids handwritten letters directly from the big man in the North Pole

ST. JOHNS, Mich. — Tiffany and Ilene Schueller love Christmas.

“Christmas is our favorite holiday," Ilene said. "At 4:30 in the morning as an adult, I'm like Santa came! So then, I wake everybody up.”

The sisters always dreamed of being Santa's helpers.

“What can we possibly do to spread the spirit for everyone," Tiffany said.

So when they got a letter from the big man himself asking for some help, they couldn't say no.

“It all started in 2019 when Santa asked us to help him out during COVID, and we just kept the tradition going," Tiffany said. “It was one of the greatest honors ever.”

So Tiffany transformed her house in St. Johns to be an official drop-off location for letters to Santa.

“We built a mailbox and we decorated it, and then, we put it outside," Ilene said. "There's an archway, and there's reindeer and a tree out there. Just go up there, it's gonna be lit up. Go ahead put in the mailbox.”

When the mailbox is full, the sisters get the letters ready for the North Pole.

“Every day, we go outside and look in the mailbox, and we put all the letters in Santa's magic burlap sack, and we send it to the North Pole," Tiffany said.

And magic whisks the bag away to Santa's home where he opens each and every letter and hand writes them back to every single kid with some special gifts inside.

“Santa gives glitter, special glitters, magical glitter that you need to sprinkle outside," Ilene said. "So then, the reindeer can find the home.”

And then, he sends them back to kids directly from the North Pole.

“He wants to make sure everyone is happy and everyone's wishes are fulfilled as much as he can," Tiffany said.

And once every kid has that letter in hand, Tiffany and Ilene know they've done their job as Santa's helpers.

“It just enlightens us so much more to help Santa get his letters to the kids, and it's just like an honor," Tiffany said.

Tiffany and Ilene take letters at their home in St. Johns at 106 North Kibbee St. or through their P.O. box, 324 Saint Johns, Michigan, 48897 and will be accepting letters until Dec. 14.

The sisters are also looking for donations of stamps to get the letters to Santa.

