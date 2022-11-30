Santa will visit the Capital Area Humane Society this weekend

LANSING, Mich. — The Capital Area Humane Society is getting a very special visit this Saturday from a very special guy - Santa Claus!
Mr. Claus will visit the shelter Dec. 3 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to get photos with families and their pets.
Photos with Santa are $20 and will be delivered via email within two weeks—just in time for Christmas!
CAHS is taking appointments prior to the event. To make an appointment, call (517) 626-6060 ext. 142.
Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.