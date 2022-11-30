Santa will visit the Capital Area Humane Society this weekend

LANSING, Mich. — The Capital Area Humane Society is getting a very special visit this Saturday from a very special guy - Santa Claus!

Mr. Claus will visit the shelter Dec. 3 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to get photos with families and their pets.

Photos with Santa are $20 and will be delivered via email within two weeks—just in time for Christmas!

CAHS is taking appointments prior to the event. To make an appointment, call (517) 626-6060 ext. 142.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook