ROLLING INTO TOWN: One petition in St. Johns that aims to bring back history

St. Johns resident Therese Richardson remembers the joy she had at the old St. Johns roller rink

Richardson has now started a petition to bring the rink back to town

The video shows Richardson's passion for the project and the progress the petition has made so far

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, here in St. Johns where one resident is trying to roll a new business into town.

Therese Richardson has been in St. Johns since she was 2 years old and remembers one place as clear as day... the old roller rink.

"We had so much fun skating with our friends, birthday parties, and I lived there a lot. And then when we were teenagers, they had to close it down, and it was devastating for a lot of the residents," said Richardson.

That devastation has now turned into hope as Richardson started a petition in February to bring a roller rink back to town.

"We got quite a few hundred signatures just within the first few days, and a lot of people really, really want this," said Richardson.

Sitting now at over 600 signatures, Richardson says that her goal is 1000.

However, while the city loves to hear new ideas, City Manager Chad Gamble says that it's a little more complex than it seems.

"One of the things that we look at from a municipality is whether or not the issues brought forward to us and proposals for development are something that are innately in a public realm or within the development realm. And certainly, there are many ideas that are brought forward that would make this community better for families and for people to continue to locate in this wonderful community. So that would be a discussion we continue to have with this group and all of their passion for what they are working on," said Gamble.

The group is still seeking signatures in hopes to achieve their goal soon.

"It's something that will thrive here," said Richardson.

