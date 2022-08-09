Watch Now
In Your NeighborhoodDeWitt - St. Johns

Actions

Roger Dershem Day raised thousands for St. Johns Recycling Center

It's been about a month since the City of St. Johns celebrated its first annual Roger Dershem Day to raise money for the St. Johns Recycling Center and the numbers are in.
Roger Dershem
Posted at 12:02 AM, Aug 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-09 00:02:05-04

ST. JOHNS, Mich. — It's been about a month since the city of St. Johns celebrated its first annual Roger Dershem Day to raise money for the St. Johns Recycling Center, and the numbers are in. The community raised more than $3,000.

Community icon Roger Dershem passed away on May 25 at the age of 76. He and his wife Mary have owned Dershey's Cafe since 1997, but that's just one of many reasons he is well-known in the community. He was a member of the St. Johns Lions Club, a member of the Knights of Columbus, a 50-year-member of the American Legion and the manager of the St. Johns Recycling Center.

Mike Pawlowski took over as manager of the recycling center after Dershem's passing. Pawlowski said at least part of the money will be used to pour concrete outside the center to make plowing the snow easier, which was one of Dershem's last wishes before his passing.

Pawlowski and Dershem's daughter, Dianne Dershem Smith, aren't sure how exactly the rest of the money will be used, but they plan to use it to upkeep and update the recycling center as things come up.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Lauren Shields

Lauren Shields

8:25 PM, Aug 21, 2019

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Lauren Shields

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter