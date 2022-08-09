Roger Dershem Day raised thousands for St. Johns Recycling Center

ST. JOHNS, Mich. — It's been about a month since the city of St. Johns celebrated its first annual Roger Dershem Day to raise money for the St. Johns Recycling Center, and the numbers are in. The community raised more than $3,000.

Community icon Roger Dershem passed away on May 25 at the age of 76. He and his wife Mary have owned Dershey's Cafe since 1997, but that's just one of many reasons he is well-known in the community. He was a member of the St. Johns Lions Club, a member of the Knights of Columbus, a 50-year-member of the American Legion and the manager of the St. Johns Recycling Center.

Mike Pawlowski took over as manager of the recycling center after Dershem's passing. Pawlowski said at least part of the money will be used to pour concrete outside the center to make plowing the snow easier, which was one of Dershem's last wishes before his passing.

Pawlowski and Dershem's daughter, Dianne Dershem Smith, aren't sure how exactly the rest of the money will be used, but they plan to use it to upkeep and update the recycling center as things come up.

