ROAD WORK AHEAD: Brush Street in St. Johns to see big upgrades

Over the past months, the city of St. Johns has been updating features to make the city more accessible and safe.

Those renovations will continue on Brush Street

Video shows blueprints of the work to be done and the current state of the street.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Walking down sidewalks that were just completed, I'm your neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, here in St. Johns. The city has been working to improve accessibility and safety for our neighbors. The renovations continue to expand right here on Brush Street.

This is one of many busy roads here in St. Johns that needed some work.

"I did hit one of the holes with my vehicle. It ruined my transmission," said St. Johns Resident Denise Roof.

Brush Street is one of seven roads that will be redone in 2024 as part of the Street Improvement Program.

"This year we're going to be working on nearly 1.4 miles of streets," said Justin Smith, City Director of Public Services.

As streets are repaired, sidewalks, water mains, sewage systems, and more will also get renovations down the road. But the most important project is making everything more accessible and safe.

"We need to put ourselves in the position of someone who might be handicapped, a walker, using a cane, or in a motorized wheelchair, and realize this is not a great surface. It's not something the City of St. Johns is proud to put out here," said Smith.

Smith says creating a more accessible space is not only a necessity but a must as the city continues to grow. Before the project begins, Smith says businesses and residents will be alerted about the construction dates.

"I can promise you that the end goal is going to be worth any of the disruption," said Smith.

