Rising seafood costs challenge local fish fry tradition as Lent begins

As Lent begins and the demand for Friday fish fries returns to mid-Michigan, local restaurants are grappling with significantly higher seafood costs that are testing their ability to maintain this beloved seasonal tradition.

Country Spice Catering in St. Johns reports doubled seafood costs, with cod jumping from $50 to $115 per 10-pound box

The business raised fish dinner prices by $1 to help offset rising costs

Owner commits to maintaining Friday fish fry tradition for the community despite cost increase WATCH: Local fish fries face rising costs during Lent season Local fish fries face rising costs during Lent season

At Country Spice Catering in St. Johns, owner Brian Morse has watched his seafood expenses nearly double over the past year. He says a 10-pound box of cod that cost around $50 last year now runs about $115.

The dramatic price increase has forced the catering business to slightly raise its fish dinner price from $15.95 to $16.95.

Despite the financial squeeze, Morse remains committed to the community’s Friday fish fry tradition. Country Spice serves fish fry most of the year, taking a break only during the busy summer catering season. During Lent, demand doubles, with nearly 250 dinners served each Friday.

"We have a lot of people that come every single Friday," Morse said. "People love what we do, they love our fish. They've tried other places and they'll tell us we have the best fish in mid-Michigan."

Each fish dinner includes 15 ounces of fish, and Morse says maintaining quality and tradition takes priority over profit margins.

"We still keep that tradition every Friday. Even if it goes up a little bit higher, we're still gonna keep that. Just for the customer," Morse said.

The rising costs reflect broader challenges facing restaurants nationwide as seafood prices continue to climb, putting pressure on businesses that rely on seasonal traditions to drive revenue during specific times of the year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

