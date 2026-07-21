Rising fuel prices squeeze Michigan farmers as growing season peaks

Michigan gas prices have climbed back above $4 a gallon, and farmers say rising diesel fuel costs are straining operations during a critical stretch of the growing season.

Michigan gas prices have risen back above $4 a gallon

Michigan farmers say fuel costs are up 20–30% compared to last year, driven in part by the war in Iran

Farmers and the Michigan Farm Bureau warn consumers could see the impact on grocery store prices

WATCH: Fuel costs climb as Michigan harvest nears

Fuel costs climb as Michigan harvest nears

At Reese Farms in DeWitt Township, the sweet corn harvest is approaching and fuel remains central to daily operations.

"Fuel is vital to everything we do," said Robert Reese of Reese Farms. "Everything comes in via truck. Everything leaves via truck."

Reese said his fuel costs have increased more than 30% compared to last year, as the war in Iran continues to affect global supply chains.

"It's not uncommon to burn a couple hundred gallons a day pretty easy," Reese said. "Some days it's more than that, some days a little less. But you can go through quite a bit of fuel really quickly."

Theresa Sisung with the Michigan Farm Bureau said the pressure is being felt across the state, with fuel prices up 20% to 30% for farmers broadly.

"Unfortunately, you can't just shut the tractor off and say, we're done for the year," Sisung said.

Sisung said farmers can look for ways to reduce diesel consumption where possible.

"You may not do that extra tillage pass in the spring," Reese said. "There's a few things that we might not do because of the price of fuel. But at the same time, it's a necessary thing that we have to have."

Both Sisung and Reese said consumers may eventually see the effects on grocery store shelves.

"Fuel affects everything… whether it's a can of soup, anything that's on the grocery store shelf, everything comes via truck," Reese said.

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