RIDING THROUGH GRIEF: How a motorcycle repair shop is healing after tragedy

September 7th 2023, Marv and Christina Shellito's lives were changed

Their son Gabe was tragically killed in a motorcycle accident

To heal, they created a shrine in 508 Fab & Machining's shop

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, here in St. Johns at 508 Fab Machining and Twin Performance. Here, they repair motorcycles, but after tragedy struck, they're repairing their hearts.

Life for Christina and Marv Shellito was turned upside down on September 7.

"As a mom, I knew." said Christina Shellito.

An accident involving a black motorcycle... and then... an unanswered phone call.

"It changed our life forever, you know." said Marv Shellito.

At only 22 years old, their son Gabe was tragically killed in a car accident.

"You could pull up here, and your exhaust is falling off, and you're on your way to Sturgis. He would make sure that the pipe was cooled down and back on, and he'd get you back on the road and catch up with you later. He cared." said Marv Shellito.

Knowledge that Gabe and his family developed working with Mike Oudderkirk at 508 Fab Machining...

"For a young kid, the soul he had... unbelievable." said Oudderkirk.

A loss that Mike felt as well.

"We go over there and talk to him a lot."

To honor Gabe, Mike, and Gabe's parents put up a shrine in the garage to make sure that Gabe is always there with them through everything.

As the shop continues to repair bikes, everyone is trying to repair their hearts.

"If it wasn't for him, I probably would've closed up. But he wants this legacy to work, so we're going to make it work." said Christina Shellito.

