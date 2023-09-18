Residents share thoughts on transparency issues with Eagle's proposed Megasite

The proposed 1000 plus acre Eagle Megasite is the talk of the township

Residents say that the majority of the township board is lacking transparency after members signed NDA's linked to LEAP (Lansing Economic Area Partnership)

Township members are now recalling members of the board for this issue

The proposed 1000 plus acre eagle mega site is still taking its toll on the community.

An issue that deals directly with the local government that residents say is concerning.

"There is a complete lack of transparency from the majority of the township board," said Eagle Township Resident, Chelsea Hoppes.

This transparency issue comes from specific board members signing non-disclosure agreements from LEAP (Lansing Economic Area Partnership) on specific project information, which ended with recalls for board members and calls for a new supervisor. Which Troy Stroud says he is proudly stepping up against current supervisor Patti Schafer.

"We collected over 600 signatures for Patti Schafer's recall," said Stroud. "We actually ran into 2 or 3 people that were actually for the megasite out of over 600. There is very very thin support for anything to do with this."

And Stroud's message to the community is that he also strives on transparency.

"Your government shouldn't be hiding this from you. It should be transparent. It should be a fundamental basic right that your government tells you what it's doing with your tax payer dollars." said Stroud

The megasite is a project that would take up more than a thousand acres for something that Stroud says because of NDA's the people continue to be left in the dark.

"Its from treeline to treeline. It actually goes all the way to the national guard base to the south. It's road to road from here to there I mean there is a map I can share with you that shows how big this is. It's not just the MSU land. They've convinced a bunch of the neighbors to sell. And the NDAs so they can't talk about it. So you won't get any of those that will want to talk to you on camera because they've already been silenced."

I reached out to Patti Schafer and LEAP for a comment, but have not heard back at this time.

