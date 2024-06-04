Remembering Canine Officer Aiko

BATH TOWNSHIP — Our Bath Township neighbors are saddened by the police department's loss of a furry hero.

Canine Officer Aiko was laid to rest due to health complications.

According to the Bath Township Police, Officer Aiko joined the department in April of 2014 and has the distinction of being the very first canine officer.

Police say Officer Aiko touched many lives through his career, and while he was part of narcotic detections, sweeps of schools, criminal apprehenions and more...their favorite memories are of him finding missing persons both young and old.

We here at fox 47 thank Officer Aiko for his service and our hearts go out to the Bath Township Police Department.

