Registration still open for the St. Johns Soap Box Derby

ST. JOHNS, Mich. — If your child loves building cars and wants to express their creativity, registrations for the St. Johns Soap Box Derby are still open.

With cars that are powered by gravity, kids get to build their own vehicle and race for a championship title. I talked with father-son duo Lee and Mark Smith, who shared why Soap Box Derby is so important to the community.

"Its an investment in the future for these kids," said St. Johns Soap Box Derby Vice President Mark Smith. "It gets them outside, gets them out and about, maybe it plants a seed of a little competition in them."

The Soap Box Derby is for children ages 7 to 18 and provides ways for parents and their kids to share a memorable experience, one that requires physically building the car.

"Our cars come in a kit, and it takes about 3 to 6 hours to put the kit together. And so, it's still a rewarding experience for parents and children," said Director Lee Smith.

There are two practices coming up before the final race on June 11. The first practice takes place this Sunday, April 23 at noon, and the next practice takes place on May 7.

Registration for the Soap Box Derby ends on April 30. For more information about this event, click here.

