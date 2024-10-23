RECOVERY WORX: How one St. Johns non-profit is helping neighbors battle addiction

Dillon Benner, founder of Recovery Worx, transformed his struggles with addiction into a mission to support others, creating a welcoming space for those in need.

Benner is currently running a coat drive at the Clinton County Senior Center, aiming to provide warmth and assistance to individuals facing challenges during the winter months.

To see Dillon's story and learn more about the coat drive, watch the video above.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"I see life from a completely different perspective," said Benner.

Your extra coat could mean extra help for someone in recovery or struggling with addiction. I'm your neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, speaking with the man who started the collection.

Inside the Clinton County Senior Center, many happy faces are playing cards. But if you look closer, you see the face of a friend helping another friend reach his dream.

"This is his baby; he came up with it, and I think it's a great idea," said Timmy Wuerth, a Clinton County Senior Center Volunteer.

Timmy Wuerth is speaking about his friend Dillon—a St. Johns neighbor who struggled with addiction but is now living life with a different purpose.

"It all started when I was in rehab. When I was struggling with addiction, I didn't know about any resources or anything to help myself or anyone in the community," said Benner.

Benner told me he has been addicted to drugs since age 11. After getting clean on July 7, 2023, he saw an opportunity to create a space where people felt welcomed with their struggles. That space is Recovery Worx, a non-profit organization.

"It could help them find a new way out of their vicious cycle of addiction and support them the whole way," said Benner.

Benner explained that because of what he knows from his past, he wants to help the future. That’s why he started a coat drive to support those struggling through the winter months.

"If someone like me needs support like I did, I want to give it to other people, just like others gave it to me," said Benner.

Benner is currently accepting coat donations at the Clinton County Senior Center every day except Thursday, from 9 AM to 3 PM. He hopes that this simple action can be the start of big change in someone’s life.

"Sometimes putting a coat on somebody who is cold will help you realize that you can help in a lot of different ways," said Wuerth.

