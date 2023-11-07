RECALL ELECTION: Latest updates on Eagle Township's recall election

Eagle Township residents are voting for a township supervisor

After Patti Schafer's recall due to transparency issues dealing with non-disclosure agreements, residents see this as an opportunity for transparency

Schafer says the whole board was involved in the process and questions why they all weren't recalled

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

We've been covering a controversial megasite here in eagle township for months.

Tonight, voters will get to have their voices heard in a recall election for township supervisor.

All day, neighbors in eagle township have been coming to the polls.

On the ballot, a recall race for eagle township supervisor.

"We can take control of this and we determine where the future of this small community goes," said Eagle resdient Jeff McNeilly.

The race puts incumbent Patti Schafer against challengers Troy Stroud and Charles Truesdell, and is one residents have been talking about for a long time.

Schafer and other board members signed off on a non-disclosure agreement related to the megasite project.

Her challengers in this race want to keep the megasite away.

I reached out to Schafer today. She said all board members were involved in this and questioned why she was the only one being recalled.

While many want the project to stay out of the town, there are some that see major benefits. One of those is Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP), who conducted a study on 400 individuals from Eaton and Clinton counties that found 65% to be in favor of the megasite.

