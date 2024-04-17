REBUILDING ST. JOHNS: How one major sidewalk update is providing a safer and more accessible city

As part of St. Johns plans to make the city more accessible, sustainable, and safe, projects are popping up all around the city

One of these current projects is adding 2,500 linear feet of accessible non-motorized pathway to the CIS rail-trail.

Video shows current work being done on the pathway and a full visual of the trail.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Here in St. Johns, improvements are being made all of the time. But right behind me, one improvement is making a huge difference for our neighbors' safety and everyday lives.

"It's a pretty neat opportunity to connect the whole outer part of town," said Justin Smith, St. Johns Director of Public Services.

Director of Public Services Justin Smith is talking about just one of the many improvements across St. Johns that are taking place to provide the city with more accessibility, safety, and sustainability. The project will add 2,500 linear feet of eight-foot-wide non-motorized pathway that will connect to the Fred Meijer Clinton-Ionia-Shiawassee Rail Trail.

City of St. Johns Map of new trail system in St. Johns

"We have it connected down to the CIS trail, the Fred Meijer Riding Trail. This will finally connect it down to Townsend Road with a crossing that will cross Business 27," said Smith.

Smith says that because of the need for more safety and accessibility, the city received a 50/50 matching grant of $155,000 from the DNR for a project total of $310,000 but expects to be well below that cost. Smith also says that the efforts and collaboration from Bingham Township have helped to make this project a walk in the park.

Russell Shellberg Pathway construction takes place in St. Johns next to US-27



"We really want to continue to partner with us and Bingham Township, to look at this area as a community as a whole, and what can we provide to the community and not just necessarily the lines within the city of St. Johns. So, kudos to them, this is a really exciting project for us to get finished up," said Smith.

Neighbors can expect the project to be fully completed sometime between May and June.

