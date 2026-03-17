Proposed roundabout at M-21 and Scott Road sparks debate among St. Johns neighbors

A proposed roundabout at the intersection of M-21 and Scott Road in St. Johns is drawing attention from nearby business owners and residents, with construction set to begin in 2029.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is proposing a roundabout at M-21 and Scott Road in St. Johns.

The project would replace the current stop sign configuration on Scott Road, with construction set to begin in 2029.

Nearby business owners say they support safety improvements but have concerns about access during the construction period.

WATCH: St. Johns roundabout proposal draws concern from business owners

St. Johns roundabout proposal draws concern from business owners

The Michigan Department of Transportation is proposing the roundabout, saying it could improve safety at the intersection. Currently, Scott Road has stop signs while M-21 traffic does not stop.

Michael Beaufore, owner of Beaufore's Barber Shop on M-21 in St. Johns, said the topic has been coming up frequently among his customers.

"The planned roundabout is located just east of me, roughly about a block and a half," Beaufore said.

He said the sentiment he's hearing leans against the project.

"What I hear in the barber shop, primarily is they'd rather see a light there - a stoplight than a roundabout. I'm not sure how much that'll affect my business. But it will affect primarily, I think, on the corner we have a gas station and a party store," Beaufore said.

An MDOT official told me Monday construction on the project is set to begin in 2029. But neighbors are already weighing in.

Aubree Capen, owner and dentist at St. Johns Dental Care, which shares a building with Beaufore's, said the project has captured the community's attention.

"I think a lot of patients and community members are intrigued by the topic. Any big change in a small town has a big impact," Capen said.

Capen said her primary concern as a business owner is the road construction period itself.

"My concern as a business owner would just be that I wanna make sure my patients can get here and get here safely, so they may have to reroute," Capen said.

MDOT says a design project for the roundabout is almost complete. The next step is to meet with local officials and find a contractor.

"Ultimately, we just want what's best for the community. We want the community to thrive and grow together," Capen said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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