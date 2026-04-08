Proposed homeless shelter in Clinton County aims to provide emergency housing for growing need

A new homeless shelter is being proposed in Clinton County to address a growing need for emergency housing.

Hope Works Mid-Michigan is proposing a new homeless shelter in Clinton County, which currently has no emergency housing.

The organization aims to open a seasonal shelter by November before eventually expanding to a year-round facility.

Organizers are currently seeking community donations and a suitable location to launch the project.

WATCH: Homeless shelter proposed to address growing need in Clinton County

Homeless shelter proposed to address growing need in Clinton County

Hope Works Mid-Michigan is working to expand its shelter operations into the county. The organization currently operates homeless shelters in Gratiot and Shiawassee counties.

“The approach we’re taking is two phased. The first is to operate a seasonal shelter and then build upon that toward a full-time year-round shelter,” Jake Gregory said.

Gregory, the director of operations for Hope Works Mid-Michigan, said the project is in the early stages. He hopes to open the seasonal shelter by November. Before that can happen, the organization needs to secure a location and raise the necessary funding.

“Right now all of our funding is being resourced from the community,” Gregory said.

Neighbors can help by donating and offering potential spaces that could be used for a shelter site. Gregory said community support will be critical to getting the project off the ground. A donation link can be found here.

While many local groups provide resources for the unhoused, there is currently no emergency housing in Clinton County. People in need are forced to look elsewhere, often traveling as far as Lansing.

“The need is hard for people to see because homelessness in St. Johns and Clinton County looks different than it does in Lansing,” John Thelen said.

Thelen, with St. Vincent de Paul, and Karen Leif, with Beacon of Hope, said homelessness in the area can look like people sleeping in cars and crashing on couches.

“Last year our housing resource agency served over 75 families. And it’s definitely grown over the last 8-10 years,” Leif said.

Those working closest with the unhoused say the need continues to grow, even if it is not always visible.

“It’s often assumed that if we build a shelter in a community, that we’re going to bring the unhoused population to that community. But the truth is, they’re already here. They are people we brush shoulders with at the grocery store,” Gregory said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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