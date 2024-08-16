Project Connect helps families with more than just school supplies

For over 10 years, Project Connect has been helping Clinton County get ready for back-to-school.

The event helps families get school supplies, health checkups, shoes, haircuts, and more.

Video shows the direct impacts on families and neighbors in the area.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Getting ready for back to school can be expensive. I’m your neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, here in St. Johns, where neighbors are receiving more than just school supplies to get them back on track.

"I've been here every year for the last eight years," said resident Amber Stanton.

For Amber Stanton, a St. Johns resident and mother of six, Project Connect is more than just "another event." It’s a way to provide some comfort in her life.

"I can go to bed without worrying about the basics," said Stanton.

For more than ten years, Project Connect has hosted its back-to-school event, ensuring that over 600 students get what they need to start the year right—without paying a cent.

"They're getting $100-$200 worth of items, including school supplies, food, underwear, socks, and all that stuff," said Marie Barks, CAN Council's coordinator.

An impact that Barks understands is crucial to many families.

"A lot of families can't afford extras before school for school supplies, especially when kids need shoes and other items to start school. Checkups and those things are helping these families," said Barks.

Stanton says this is a gift she can’t thank the volunteers enough for.

"This is just one of the things I love about our community. We pull together to do this every year, and it's awesome," said Stanton."

Barks notes that the number of families they help increases every year, making this project one that truly connects the community.

