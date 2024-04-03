Prairie Creek Golf Course in DeWitt tees off for the season amid unpredictable weather swings

With Michigan's weather being unpredictable this year, local golf courses were able to get golfers on the green sooner than expected.

The weather didn't cause too many problems, but left golfers questioning when courses would finally be open for good.

Video shows Prairie Creek and the course's current conditions.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your neighborhood reporter Russell Shellberg here in DeWitt where neighbors are swinging into spring at the Prairie Creek Golf Course, and we're here learning how the golf course has been preparing for the season.

For 38 years, Jeff Troube has been playing Prairie Creek, a local course right here in DeWitt.

"I love it out here, it's peaceful, it's quiet," said Troube.

Every year, Jeff looks forward to the course's opening. This year, one that came earlier than expected.

"Man, it was packed from when we opened to when we closed," said Staff Member Mitch Overway.

While they weren't able to get golfers on the course every day, Michigan's abnormal temperatures through February and March allowed for some days of playable weather, and an outcome the course didn't expect...

"We don't do much in the winter, so coming off from the winter, getting a little early money to kind of spruce up, get things rollin' helps a lot," said Overway.

Overway says that removing tree branches, mowing, and landscaping are all a part of the spring process. Even though the course went through multiple openings and weather changes, he says these efforts are helpful for the course to get an early jump-start for bringing people like Jeff back for brief moments.

"Great place to play, enjoy playing here, the people that work here are really nice... and they got brand new carts this year!" said Troube.

Prairie Creek is now open for the season with weather permitting.

