Pothole season arrives in mid-Michigan as winter temperatures warm

As winter begins to loosen its grip, the damage left behind is starting to show up on mid-Michigan roads and in repair shops.

Local tire shop sees 3-4 cars weekly with pothole damage as warmer temperatures create road hazards

Repair costs can add up quickly for cracked rims, bulging tires and damaged ball joints

Drivers can report state highway potholes by calling MDOT'S pothole line at 888-296-4546

At Hub Tire Center in St. Johns, lead mechanic Josh Weber says he's noticed a spike in cars coming through the garage with pothole-related damage.

"Three to four a week at least. Sometimes multiple wheels on the same vehicle. So we see quite a bit of it unfortunately," Weber said.

The damage he's seen includes cracked or bent wheels, bulging tires, and even ball joints separating from the vehicle.

"It can add up very quickly, especially the cost of parts nowadays. I mean, wheels alone you could spend anywhere from $300 to $900 on a wheel," Weber said.

The timing of pothole formation is directly related to the freeze-thaw cycle that occurs during Michigan's transition from winter to spring. I asked FOX 47 Meteorologist Bryan Bachman to explain it.

"That ice is now thawing out, you're taking away a lot of that support structure that that ice provided," Bachman said. "So that now when a car runs over that weakened part of the surface, it quickly creates a hole. And then as more and more traffic runs over those holes, those potholes just get bigger."

Drivers can report potholes on state highways by calling MDOT's reporting line at 888-296-4546. An MDOT official tells me crews are often sent out shortly after a report is made.

Weber's advice for drivers is simple: "The biggest thing is just pay attention and try to avoid them the best you can."

