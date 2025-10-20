Police crack down on drivers illegally passing school buses during Operation Safe Stop

DEWITT, Mich. — This week, police officers across Michigan are dedicating time to trying to catch drivers who illegally pass stopped school buses as part of a statewide initiative called Operation Safe Stop.



A statewide initiative called Operation Safe Stop aims to protect students by targeting drivers who illegally pass school buses.

Michigan school bus drivers reported more than 2,000 illegal passing incidents in a single day survey conducted in May.

Drivers who illegally pass stopped school buses may face civil infractions with fines up to $500.

WATCH: Police target drivers illegally passing school buses

Police target drivers illegally passing school buses in Operation Safe Stop initiative

The campaign, running October 20-24 during National School Bus Safety Week, focuses on drivers who ignore flashing red lights and extended stop-arms of school buses picking up or dropping off students.

Theresa Salisbury, who has worked as a bus driver with DeWitt Public Schools for almost 20 years, emphasized the serious nature of the issue.

"It's really important that you obey the rules because it could be life and death," Salisbury said.

She explained the dangers bus drivers face when motorists ignore bus signals while children are crossing.

"Which is really dangerous if we have kids crossing that I have to pay attention, make sure they're paying attention at the same time and not allow them to cross when a car's coming in back of you," Salisbury said.

The problem is widespread. A one-day survey conducted by Michigan school bus drivers in May revealed more than 2,000 incidents of drivers illegally passing school buses.

Lieutenant Rene Gonzalez of the Michigan State Police noted that October has historically been the most dangerous month for these incidents.

"October is... we've seen that it is the worst month for crashes. Last year, 2024, we had 154 crashes in October alone," Lieutenant Rene Gonzalez with Michigan State Police said.

During Operation Safe Stop, officers will specifically target drivers who ignore school bus safety signals. Those caught may face civil infractions with fines up to $500.

According to Michigan State Police data, 54 crashes occurred at school bus stops in 2024 when the bus lights and stop-arms were activated. These incidents resulted in 26 injuries and one fatality.

Local bus drivers urge motorists to be vigilant and follow the law.

"When they see our yellows come on, be prepared to stop. And then when you do see the stop sign come out, please stop. Even if you're not sure, stop anyways," Salisbury said.

Drivers should prepare to stop when they see the overhead flashing yellow lights of a school bus and stop at least 20 feet away when the overhead lights are flashing red.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.