PLAYOFF TAILGATE: DeWitt Resident Linda Beachnau shares her favorite gameday snack

Local resident Linda Beachnau shares her legendary buffalo chicken dip recipe, a crowd-pleaser at every football gathering.

As a long-time Lions fan, Linda believes her dip might just be the key to the Detroit Lions' Super Bowl run this season.

Want to try it for yourself? Watch the video above to see how to make it!

Watching a football game is the perfect excuse to gather with friends and family. But if you're like me, it's really the perfect time to check out what's on the snack table. I'm your DeWitt neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, and today, I'm hanging out with one local family to check out their fan-favorite football food.

"We always wash our hands, and we always put on an apron," said Beachnau.

With Lions football pumping up excitement around the neighborhood, it’s not just game time—it’s also snack time! And when it comes to game-day bites, DeWitt resident Linda Beachnau had us covered. I stopped by her kitchen to see what she’s cooking up.

"It’s always gone. There are never any leftovers," said Beachnau.

Linda invited me in to watch her work her magic on a dish that’s practically a legend at all her football parties: buffalo chicken dip. But let me tell you, it’s not your average recipe.

"So you can see the chicken's getting a nice golden color on one side. We’re just gonna flip it over," said Beachnau.

This is a recipe that’s been in Linda’s playbook for over 12 years, and it’s a guaranteed crowd-pleaser at every game.

"Friends and family always ask, 'Oh, is that the chicken dip? Is that the chicken dip?'" said Beachnau.

And with the Lions racking up wins this year, Linda’s convinced her dip might just be the secret ingredient to their Super Bowl run.

"So, to bring a game-winning recipe to a game-winning team... What does it mean to bring the two together?" I asked.

"I think that means we’re going to bring home the crown this year!" said Beachnau.

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP:

INGREDIENTS:

1 lb. Boneless, skinless chicken

3-4 Cloves garlic

2 Tbsp Olive oil

8 oz. Cream cheese

5 oz. Cayenne pepper sauce

16 oz. Ranch dressing

8 oz. (2 cups) Shredded cheddar cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Veggies and Tortilla chips for dipping

DIRECTIONS:

Cook chicken and garlic in olive oil over medium heat. Season with salt and pepper. Shred chicken and combine with other ingredients until melted. Serve with dippers and enjoy!

Have a gameday recipe you want to share? Click here!

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook