PLAYING TO WIN: DeWitt Marching Band takes first at state competition

The DeWitt High School Marching Band took first place at MCBA state finals on Nov. 4

I was in Detroit this weekend to see how it went.

After competing with 10 other bands for the 1st place title at Ford Field, DeWitt heard the announcer's voice during awards...

"And now fans, presenting your 2023 MCBA flight 3 state champions, receiving the gold medal with a score of 85.05, the Dewitt High School Marching Band!"

The stadium erupted with applause and cheer as the band held the trophy claiming first place.

In addition to first place, the band was also awarded 4 out of 5 captions including best music, general effect, visual, and percussion.

After winning it all in 2021, the band got second place last year... and was excited to see that the countless hours of practice and dedication to the show paid off this year.

The band will compete in the 2024 season, but details of the show are still in the works.

