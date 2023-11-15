Pita Way opens its doors in DeWitt

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Pita way in Dewitt has just opened their doors for the very first time.

Off of Old U.S. 27, the Mediterranean grill joins other businesses to bring more cultural flavor.

With plenty of options on the menu, there is sure to be something for everyone.

The location is open from 10am to 9pm Monday through Saturday, and 11am to 8pm on Sunday.

