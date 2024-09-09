Party officials speak on what they expect to hear ahead of Tuesday's debate

Tuesday marks the first debate for the White House between Former President Donald Trump and President-Elect Kamala Harris.

I spoke with both Republican and Democratic leaders to hear their thoughts on what tomorrow brings.

Video shows thoughts ahead of the debate, and further explains what each party is expecting to hear.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

A big presidential debate taking place Tuesday... I'm your Clinton County neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, speaking with both sides today about what they are expecting to hear.

"Folks are really paying attention to this election," said Matthew Boak, Vice Chair of the Clinton County Democratic Party.

With high anticipation, both Republicans and Democrats have a handful of top issues. For Republicans...

"Everybody knows we have inflation. It's the border; everybody knows we have trouble with the border," said Steve Willis, Chair of the Clinton County Republican Party.

And Democrats...

"Family's education, the environment," said Boak.

Clinton County Republican Steve Willis and Democrat Matthew Boak are hoping for a debate that remains respectful and keeps the momentum rolling for their respective parties.

"I think a lot of it depends on the debate and how Trump handles it. As for Harris, hopefully, she'll have to address some of the issues she’s flipped on over the last month or so, and that the questions will actually get into that," said Willis.

"Voters are very excited to see a younger, newer face at the top of the ticket, and there has been continued energy that we've seen in Clinton County especially," said Boak.

As Tuesday night rolls in, Mid-Michigan will be buzzing with multiple watch parties, with the chance to see Harris and Trump side by side for the very first time. But party leaders are urging everyone to be ready to take action.

"They need to get out and vote and make sure that they elect Donald Trump to be the president," said Willis.

"Folks are really ready to get involved and to get out there and vote, but most importantly, vote for Kamala and Walz," said Boak.

