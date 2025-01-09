Participating in Extended Antlerless season? Here's how it's helping Mid-Michigan

Over 600,000 deer hunting licenses were sold for the 2024 season, showing a slight increase in participation, though overall hunting numbers remain in decline.

Despite more hunters, Michigan still faces deer overpopulation in many areas, with the DNR reporting a slight decrease in harvest numbers statewide.

The DNR has extended the hunting season to help manage deer populations, running through January 12. Watch the video above to learn more.



(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Many of our neighbors put on their orange and took to the fields to hunt this season. I’m your Clinton County neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg. The DNR has told me there are too many deer in some neighborhoods, so I’m now asking what the numbers are after an extended gun season.

In September, I spoke with the DNR about hunting and the overpopulation of deer in our neighborhoods here in mid-Michigan. Now that the season is coming to a close, I sat down with the DNR again to see where the numbers landed.

"For 2024, we had just over 600,000 people buy a deer hunting license... That’s up about one and a half percent compared to last year, which is encouraging," said Acting Deer, Elk, and Moose specialist, Chad Fedewa.

Fedewa told me that even though the number of licenses sold is up, overall hunting participation is still declining.

"Twenty to twenty-five years ago, we had almost 800,000 deer hunters, and now we’re down to 600,000," said Fedewa.

However, despite the rise in registered hunters, there is still an overpopulation in many areas across Michigan.

"Reported harvest was down by about half a percent statewide, with just over 180,000 deer reported," said Fedewa.

To help aid in the effort, this year the DNR extended the antlerless hunting season. The season will run until January 12th.

"Any tag you still have in your pocket is good, or you can purchase a $5 antlerless tag over the counter if you don't have any tags left," said Fedewa.

Fedewa says the extended seasons will continue for a few years, helping to level the overpopulation over time.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook