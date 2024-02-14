Owosso bakery makes holiday sweet for everyone

Ten years ago, Kevin and Toni Barnett left the nursing field and started their own business.

That business is a bakery that now has 3 locations. Holly, St. Johns, and Owosso

With the busy season of Valentine's Day, Kevin says that the store is helping everyone have a sweet Valentine's Day

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, here in Owosso, where one bakery isn't just cooking up pastries; they're putting love into every batch.

Valentine's Day has arrived, and so have the orders.

Kevin Barnett, co-owner of the local bakery "Cupcakes and Kisses," says that Valentine's Day is a busy day.

"As you can see, Owosso has pretty busy traffic all of the time, so they're stopping in on a regular basis.," said Barnett.

But Kevin says it wasn't always like this. Ten years ago, after he and his wife, Toni, both retired from nursing jobs, they turned their dream into reality.

"So we've done this pretty much because she loves to bake. B, we loved to eat baked goods, so that's kind of the premise of it, but C, we also have our children involved in the business," said Barnett.

Kevin says that their love for baking is also being shared on special days like Valentine's Day, even for those who might not find the holiday so jolly.

"Well, if they have a sweet tooth, we've got them covered, but sometimes it's just something as simple as even just a gift from somebody is just nice to have," said Barnett.

So, even if you don't have that special someone, you can still make it a sweet Valentine's Day.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook