Owner of Studio 517 in DeWitt combines sports medicine and dance

Studio 517 in DeWitt has just opened it's doors

After years of teaching classes and being the assistant coach for MSU, Stacey searched for something different leading her to start a business.

Owner and director Stacey Del Valle uses her sports medicine degree to enhance the dance experience in DeWitt



(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm standing here in studio 517. A new dance company to the Dewitt community. I got a chance to speak with the owner and why this store is making its impact.

When it comes to hobbies and things we do for fun, we all have different answers. But for Stacey Del Valle, sharing the art of dance with others has become her passion.

"There wasn't an experience like i grew up with, and i really wanted to try and create that. because i believe so much in what it gave to me in my childhood," said Del Valle.

Del Valle grew up surrounded by dance. Her grandmother was a studio teacher and even taught out of her home. Years later, Del Valle began teaching at multiple studios and even was the assistant coach for the MSU dance team. But now Stacey is taking her journey a step further with the creation of studio 517.

"I kinda started to come around to the idea over the last couple years. And really started to feel like there was a need in the community that I could address, and that's when I started formulating this plan and saying maybe I can do this and make this my full time job." said Del Valle

Now combining her degree in sports medicine with dance, Del Valle says that this approach makes her unique.

"I really believe in evidence based approaches, which are obviously common in medicine, but I'm trying to take that frame of thought and bring it into the dance world and re-evaluate some of the ways we teach things," said Del Valle.

This approach not only provides a safer experience when dancing, but helps dancers learn more about the art in different ways.

And by doing what she loves, she is helping kids gain their confidence from the first day in the class to the final moments on stage.

"I've had students who were really nervous about something, go on stage and like, nail it. And being that person and the wings that they run off to is just the best feeling."

