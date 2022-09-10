Ovid Carriage Days kicked off Friday night, goes through Sunday night

OVID, Mich. — Friday marked the start of Ovid Carriage Days, a festival established back in 1993.
Ovid Carriage Days Committee President Eric Starn said the festival got its name from the town's most well-known business, Schafield and Danforth, which manufactured carriages.
Each September, the festival, which takes almost a year to plan, celebrates the industry and its heritage. The only year the festival didn't happen was 2020, due to COVID-19.
Starn said it typically brings around 1,000 people to Ovid each year.
This year there will be carnival rides, carnival games, carnival food, live entertainment, a vendor and craft show, barbecue rib and chili cook-offs, a parade and, new this year, arm wrestling and corn hole tournaments
Things kicked off Friday at 4 p.m. and will continue through Sunday at 6 p.m.
The parade will be Saturday at 11 a.m., and carnival rides close at 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.