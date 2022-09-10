Ovid Carriage Days kicked off Friday night, goes through Sunday night

OVID, Mich. — Friday marked the start of Ovid Carriage Days, a festival established back in 1993.

Ovid Carriage Days Committee President Eric Starn said the festival got its name from the town's most well-known business, Schafield and Danforth, which manufactured carriages.

Each September, the festival, which takes almost a year to plan, celebrates the industry and its heritage. The only year the festival didn't happen was 2020, due to COVID-19.

Starn said it typically brings around 1,000 people to Ovid each year.

This year there will be carnival rides, carnival games, carnival food, live entertainment, a vendor and craft show, barbecue rib and chili cook-offs, a parade and, new this year, arm wrestling and corn hole tournaments

Things kicked off Friday at 4 p.m. and will continue through Sunday at 6 p.m.

The parade will be Saturday at 11 a.m., and carnival rides close at 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook