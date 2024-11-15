OPENING DAY: What Mid-Michigan neighbors need to know before heading out to hunt

The opening day of hunting season is a beloved tradition for many, but the number of licensed deer hunters in Michigan has dropped from 800,000 to under 600,000 in the past 20 years.

The DNR warns that while the hunter population decreases, the deer population continues to grow, leading to issues like forest damage, car accidents, and agricultural harm.

When you ask neighbors what their favorite season is, you might get answers like summer or spring, but for many, it's hunting season. I'm your DeWitt neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, here at the DNR talking to officials about how neighbors can have a safe and successful opening day.

On Friday, many neighbors will be headed out early in hopes of bagging a buck.

"There is a lot of tradition that is built into it, a lot of memories that have been made, and a lot of families and friends take that to heart," said Fedewa.

DNR Acting Deer and Elk Specialist Chad Fedewa told me that opening day holds the same level of importance as some holidays for our neighbors. However, the number of hunters is on the decline.

"In Michigan, we have just under 600,000 licensed deer hunters. That's down from 800,000 about 20 years ago, so we've been seeing a declining trend for a number of decades now," said Fedewa.

A decline in hunters and what the DNR says is an increase in the deer population. A danger Fedewa says could cause issues in years to come.

"Reduced forest regeneration, a lot of car-deer accidents, a lot of agricultural damage, and a lot of urban and suburban deer issues as well because of that overpopulation," said Fedewa.

Fedewa asks hunters who are bagging bucks to also try for a doe as well.

"Help keep that deer population in check and at least flatten the curve, instead of continuing the population increase. It will help stabilize it a little bit," said Fedewa.

Chad Fedewa discusses safety tips for opening day

