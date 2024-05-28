ON THE BIG SCREEN: Students awarded 'Best of Class' in short film contest

During Colin Wever's time in his CCRESA class, his group was given a task to make a 1 minute short film.

After the films were submitted, Wever's group won 'Best of Show.'

Video shows the 1-minute short film.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, here in DeWitt. To most of us, this looks like a dirt road, which, yes, it is... but to a DeWitt student, it was much more than that, leading him to a big opportunity.

DeWitt graduate Collin Wever's passion has always been film...

"You know it's really exciting to see all of my stuff get recognized," said Wever.

For his last assignment in film class, he and two other students, Cam Tracy and Ethan Arrell were tasked with making a 1-minute short film.

"It was very inspired by The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly. We just wanted to do a lot of visual storytelling and challenge ourselves with that," said Wever.

The group spent hours shooting and editing to bring that one minute to life.

And the work was noticed...

After the class submitted their projects to the Michigan Student Film Festival, they thought that was the end, until one day they reviewed the awards...

Wever and his group had claimed Best of Show for the 1-minute short film category, a feat that DeWitt High School Principal Matt Dodson says is what he loves to see from students.

"We always want to see our kids' work get published, you know, so that's always a great feeling of accomplishment beyond the classroom," said Dodson.

You can see more from the award show here.

