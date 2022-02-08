Omicron surge hits Clinton County especially hard

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. — This surge of COVID-19 has hit Clinton County especially hard. In the first 18 days of this year, one out of every 32 Clinton County residents had COVID.

"This has been the highest numbers we've seen throughout the pandemic," said Medical Director Dr. Jennifer Morse.

Clinton County had 10,535 COVID cases in 2021—3,684 cases January through June and 6,841 cases July through December.

There were 2,446 cases in the first 18 days of 2022.

"Last week in Clinton County was the first decrease in cases that we've seen in five weeks. So, we've had just steady increases for several weeks so it's optimistic but it's definitely not the sign of a trend yet," Morse said. "For example, last week we did see a decline in testing because of the bad weather."

From Jan. 31 to Feb. 6, there were a total of 787 cases.

"So you know, over 100 cases per day were the average, whereas the previous week it was 1,200, just over 1,200 cases for that week," Morse said.

Six thousand KN95 masks will be distributed by the Health Department to local township offices in the community.

COVID vaccinations are also available at the Mid-Michigan District Health Department offices. They ask that you please just call ahead.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook