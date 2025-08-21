Old US 27 Motor Tour brings classic cars and economic boost to DeWitt

Classic car enthusiasts from across Michigan gathered in downtown DeWitt Wednesday night as part of the Old US 27 Motor Tour, bringing vintage vehicles and economic support to small towns along the historic route.

The five-day car cruise features 300 classic cars traveling from Coldwater to Cheboygan.

The event aims to bring recognition and economic support to small towns along the historic US 27 route.

DeWitt residents welcomed the car enthusiasts, who have made the city a stop in previous years as well.

At the classic car show in DeWitt, vehicles from well beyond our neighborhoods were on display.

"Rochester Hills, Michigan," said Dennis LaFerle, a car enthusiast who has participated in the Old US 27 Motor Show for five years.

The event brings together car lovers from throughout Michigan for a multi-day journey. "We go from the bottom of Michigan all the way to the top with 300 cars. It's a rolling party," LaFerle said.

LaFerle explained the purpose behind the flashy cars and the tour's mission. "All these small towns along Old 27, they lost a little bit when the expressways came through. And we're just trying to bolster the towns and make some recognition for the one road that was north to south," LaFerle said.

DeWitt resident Karen Hunsaker came out to see the historic vehicles and support the event. When asked why having the statewide car cruise stop in DeWitt was important to the community, she had a ready answer.

"They wanna be here. They came here one year, and they love coming back because they love the people. And we try really hard to accommodate everything they can do to make it happy for everybody," Hunsaker said.

The five-day car cruise also serves a philanthropic purpose, raising funds for the historic route itself. "We're getting money together to make signs for the Old 27 to say Historic US 27," LaFerle said.

The motor tour is scheduled to conclude its journey in Cheboygan on Saturday, after making a stop in our St. Johns neighborhood on Thursday.

