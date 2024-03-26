Oberon hits Michigan's shelves once again for 'Oberon Day'

March 25th marked Oberon day.

Stores and restaurants across Mid-Michigan saw the popular ale come back for the season.

Video shows the ale on draft and cases that came in for purchase.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your neighborhood reporter Russell Shellberg here at Horrocks where neighbors are picking up some of their grocery needs, plus one ale that just made it back into town.

"For today, we got it in stock, we got it on tap. People are drinking it. People are loving it," said Troy Burris, Horrocks' Store Manager.

Monday marked the return of Oberon, a beer synonymous with the changing of the seasons.

Here at Horrocks and around the neighborhoods, people are celebrating the day just how you'd imagine.

"Well, it was a beautiful day and my local brewery is closed on Mondays so I thought I'd come here instead," said Lansing Resident, Pete Wilson.

Lansing resident Pete Wilson says that Oberon is one of his favorite ales, not only because it reminds him of summer but it tastes like it too.

"It's good, light, flavorful, really good when it's icy cold, and you don't even need an orange in it," said Wilson.

Burris says that the love for the ale is the reason they make sure it makes the shelves day one.

"It's a Michigan beer, people love it, it has a history behind it, and it's just an exciting part of culture," said Burris.

The beer is available statewide until mid-September,

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook