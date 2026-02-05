NEWS LITERACY WEEK: High school students learn to navigate AI ethically

High school students across Clinton County are learning how to use artificial intelligence responsibly while maintaining the core principles of accurate reporting in journalism.

National News Literacy Week is February 2 - 6

At Ovid-Elsie High School, students from six area high schools gather each morning for a video and audio production class taught through Clinton County RESA. The program teaches the next generation of journalists how to navigate AI's growing presence in media.

"Students are made aware that they can use it as a tool to gather information, but they can't allow it to write for them. And so that's basically how we view AI," said Michael Puffpaff, the video and audio production instructor.

Students say they use AI to help brainstorm ideas and organize their thoughts, but emphasize that the actual reporting must remain their own work.

"It does have a purpose, and its purpose is to just be an assister, but not a replacer," said Sawyer Rippke, a St. Johns High School senior.

Will Jodloski, a DeWitt High School senior, agrees that human skills remain essential.

"Even though AI is gonna increase in day-to-day life, you gotta be able to learn how to do things on your own," Jodloski said.

The students are also developing skills to identify authentic content versus AI-generated material online. Nicholas Smith, a Fowler High School senior, has learned to look for specific visual cues.

"It's getting really scary that you can't really tell as much, but there usually are a couple telltale signs that I look for. I look at hands and mouths, sometimes it'll add a finger, it'll take away fingers," Smith said.

Puffpaff hopes future laws and regulations will address AI concerns and teaches students that credible news sources remain the best way to find accurate information.

"People need to know the truth, that's the thing. People have to decipher, is this credible information? If it comes from a news source, it should be credible. If you are counting on social media for your news, you're doing yourself a disservice," Puffpaff said.

The message about maintaining journalistic integrity will remain constant even as technology continues to evolve rapidly, Puffpaff says.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

