St. Johns celebrated the grand opening of Fantasy Forest 2.0 playground Wednesday, a universally accessible space designed for people of all abilities.

The new Fantasy Forest 2.0 playground is the first universally accessible playground in St. Johns.

The playground features special accommodations for people with disabilities, including those with autism and cochlear implants.

City officials say this is just phase one of the Fantasy Forest 2.0 project, with more features planned.

WATCH: St. Johns opens inclusive Fantasy Forest 2.0 playground for all abilities

New universally accessible playground opens in St. Johns

Neighbors gathered Wednesday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the new playground.

"Today is just incredibly meaningful. For years, I've wanted a space that's more accessible and I can play with my kids. And this Fantasy Forest now offers that to us, and that dream is now a reality," said St. Johns resident David Walter.

Walter brought his children, Lincoln and Cooper, to enjoy the playground during the grand opening celebration. He told me the accessible design makes a significant difference in how he can interact with his children.

"I like it because everyone can enjoy it even if they have a disability," his son Cooper said.

The playground includes several features specifically designed for accessibility, according to city officials.

"Even the highest portions of it are accessible to people with all abilities. An enclosed area for people with autism, a special slide for kids and adults that may have cochlear implants," said City Manager Chad Gamble.

Gamble explained that this main playground opening represents just the first phase of the Fantasy Forest 2.0 project. Future plans include adding a natural play area and an active climbing area.

The project has been years in the making and represents a community effort to create an inclusive space for everyone.

"Anyone, no matter their background or their ability - they can come together and play with their family and create those fun lasting memories that they're gonna cherish forever," Walter said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.