St. Johns Police Department plans increased presence in the area to ensure safety.

New social district brings to-go drinks to downtown St. Johns

Dean Mazzolini owns Bruno's Bar downtown and is excited for his business to be participating.

"It's nice because of the events. They have a lot of events - car shows, spring flings, that kind of stuff and people can walk around and have a drink," Mazzolini said.

Six businesses are participating in the social district: American Legion, Bruno's, Main Street Cafe, Sirens Bar, St. Johns Brewing Company and Swany's Pub and Grub.

"Each place has a sticker. And you can only drink these drinks, not at somebody else's business as far as on premise, but they can do it in the social district," Mazzolini said.

The social district hours will run from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, within boundaries provided by the St. Johns Downtown Development Authority.

St. Johns Downtown Development Authority St. Johns Social District Map



St. Johns neighbor Kaleb Riley voiced some concerns.

"I don't necessarily find it a bad idea. I think as long as people are responsible with it it'll be alright," Riley said.

The St. Johns Police Department says they're excited about the new development downtown and will have an increased presence in the area to ensure safety.

