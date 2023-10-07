NEW IN TOWN: The Hideaway Bar puts its focus on community connection

Jessica and Derek Wright owned a smoothie shop in DeWitt's Schavey Plaza

When the Covid-19 pandemic started, the couple had to close the store

Now, the pair have opened up a new bar that focuses on connecting the community

Many Dewitt neighbors are familiar with the stores that have been around a long time.

But in the Schavey Plaza in DeWitt a new spot that took a winding road to get here.

"We had our smoothie shop for two years here." said Jessica Wright, Co-owner of The Hideaway Cocktails and Eats

And then, the pandemic.

"Unfortunately we had to close it down during covid," said Wright.

After closing, Jessica and Derek Wright came up with a new idea. Partnering with Peppinos Pizzeria, the couple opened up The Hideaway Cocktails and Eats.

"We wanted a place where people can go to take a load off their shoulder. you know, sit, relax, before you have to go home and do the dishes or any of those duties." said Jessica

And that idea alone is already connecting neighbors.

"A gentleman came in and there was a lady outside and he goes 'Hey I think that's my neighbor' and they had been neighbors for 10 years. They waved at each other and I said 'well hey, why don't you go out there and chat with her?.' And so he did and they sat out there for a couple hours chatting. It's cool because they've been neighbors for 10 years and have never talked." said Co-Owner Derek

Those connections are what Derek and Jessica say make the hideaway one of a kind.

So for anyone that is looking for an ice cold beverage or a conversation, Derek has one thing to say.

"Come on out to the hideaway!" said Wright.

The Hideaway also hosts trivia nights on Tuesdays for all to enjoy.

